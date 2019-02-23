Assam toxic alcohol patients get treatment

Media player
Assam patients receive treatment after drinking toxic alcohol
At least 70 people have died and more than 200 are being treated in hospital after drinking toxic bootleg alcohol in north-eastern India, officials say.
23 Feb 2019
