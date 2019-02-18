Indian troops search for militants after Kashmir attack

Media player
Pulwama attack: Indian troops search for militants
Troops in Indian-administered Kashmir are searching for militants after last week's suicide attack in Pulwama district in which 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed.
The attack was the deadliest in Kashmir in decades.
Four Indian soldiers were killed in a gun battle during the follow-up search.
18 Feb 2019
