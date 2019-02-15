Defiant street rappers tell India's story
Video

Gully boys: The defiant street rappers telling India's story

Meet Bombay Lokal, one of Mumbai's homegrown hip-hop groups, whose music is about identity, discrimination and free speech.

Some of their members are featured in Gully Boy, a Bollywood film inspired by Mumbai's very own rappers.

Video by Janhavee Moole and Sharad Badhe

