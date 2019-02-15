Defiant street rappers tell India's story

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gully boys: The defiant street rappers telling India's story
Meet Bombay Lokal, one of Mumbai's homegrown hip-hop groups, whose music is about identity, discrimination and free speech.
Some of their members are featured in Gully Boy, a Bollywood film inspired by Mumbai's very own rappers.
Video by Janhavee Moole and Sharad Badhe
-
15 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-47236543/gully-boys-the-defiant-street-rappers-telling-india-s-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window