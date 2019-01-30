Singing, beatboxing policeman wins hearts
India's singing, beatboxing policeman wins hearts

Indian traffic policeman Vikas Singh could not afford music lessons so he decided to start imitating instruments instead. A video of him went viral last week.

Video by Abhishek Madhukar and Supreet Aneja

  • 30 Jan 2019
