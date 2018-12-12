The blind cyclist conquering the Himalayas

Media player
The blind Indian cyclist conquering the Himalayas
Devyanshu Ganatra, who lives in Indian-administered Kashmir, lost his eyesight at 19 due to a disease called glaucoma.
But he is determined not to let his disability get in the way of his love for sports, including cycling in the Himalayas.
Video by Aamir Peerzada
12 Dec 2018
