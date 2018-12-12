The blind cyclist conquering the Himalayas
The blind Indian cyclist conquering the Himalayas

Devyanshu Ganatra, who lives in Indian-administered Kashmir, lost his eyesight at 19 due to a disease called glaucoma.

But he is determined not to let his disability get in the way of his love for sports, including cycling in the Himalayas.

Video by Aamir Peerzada

  • 12 Dec 2018
