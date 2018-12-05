Media player
Is Delhi's air causing lung cancer?
Air pollution levels in the Indian capital have been rising alarmingly in recent years. Today, in some parts of the city, breathing in the open air equals smoking 20 cigarettes a day.
Video by Andrew Plant, Shalu Yadav and Varun Nayar
05 Dec 2018
