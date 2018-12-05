Is Delhi's air causing lung cancer?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is Delhi's air causing lung cancer?

Air pollution levels in the Indian capital have been rising alarmingly in recent years. Today, in some parts of the city, breathing in the open air equals smoking 20 cigarettes a day.

Video by Andrew Plant, Shalu Yadav and Varun Nayar

  • 05 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Hair-raising drive through Delhi smog