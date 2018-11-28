Media player
The women in India building a road to a new life
Three years ago, many journeys through villages in India's Sunderbans Delta were treacherous. Women suffered miscarriages and children's education was suffering because it was hard for them to get to hospitals and schools.
But then, a group of women decided to take matters into their own hands, by building their own road.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.
