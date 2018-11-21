Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fusion wear: Fashion revolution takes India by storm
A mash up of traditional Asian and Western clothing, known as Fusion wear - is revolutionising the Indian fashion market.
By 2020 it is expected to be worth $3.4bn (£2.58bn) - doubling what it was worth in 2017.
Indian couture designers have taken it from the streets to the runway.
The BBC Travel Show’s Cat Moh travels to Delhi to find out more.
-
21 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-46125995/fusion-wear-fashion-revolution-takes-india-by-stormRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window