Choking on Delhi's smog
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Choking Delhi smog draws protests ahead of Diwali

Concerns about a rise in smog levels around Diwali have lead to protests over the city's air quality.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Nov 2018