Stunning visuals of world's tallest statue
Video

Stunning visuals of the world's tallest statue

The Statue of Unity, as it is known, has cost 29.9bn rupees (£330m; $430m). It has surpassed China's Spring Temple Buddha, which at 153m was previously the tallest statue in the world.

Video by BBC Gujarati and Nikita Mandhani

  • 31 Oct 2018
