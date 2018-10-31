Stunning visuals of world's tallest statue

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stunning visuals of the world's tallest statue
The Statue of Unity, as it is known, has cost 29.9bn rupees (£330m; $430m). It has surpassed China's Spring Temple Buddha, which at 153m was previously the tallest statue in the world.
Video by BBC Gujarati and Nikita Mandhani
-
31 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-46031862/stunning-visuals-of-the-world-s-tallest-statueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window