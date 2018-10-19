Video shows moments before train tragedy

Media player
Amritsar train: Footage shows moments before fatal tragedy
More than 50 people have been killed near India's northern Amritsar city after a train hit crowds celebrating a Hindu festival.
19 Oct 2018
