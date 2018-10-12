'I chose to stay away from movies'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

#MeToo India: 'I chose to stay away from movies'

Ex-Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has told the BBC of the fallout from being "harassed on a movie set".

Ms Dutta, whose allegations helped launch the #MeToo movement in India, says she chose to stay away from movies after the incident a decade ago.

  • 12 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Is Bollywood ready for #MeToo?