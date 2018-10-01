Stunning aerial shots of prehistoric art
The discovery of rock carvings believed to be tens of thousands of years old in India's western state of Maharashtra has greatly excited archaeologists who believe they hold clues to a previously unknown civilisation.

Video by Mayuresh Konnur and Sharad Bhade

  • 01 Oct 2018