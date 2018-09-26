Pros and cons of India's biometric scheme
India's Supreme Court has ruled that the controversial Aadhaar biometric scheme is constitutional.

But what are the strengths and drawbacks of the world's largest biometric scheme? The BBC spoke to two experts with opposing stances.

Video by Vikas Pandey and Krutika Pathi

  • 26 Sep 2018