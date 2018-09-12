Is this the cheapest commute in the world?
Sanjay Waghela built a makeshift raft to help people cross a filthy canal in the Indian city of Mumbai - saving them time and money.

A ride costs just two rupees ($0.029).

Produced by Kinjal Pandya-Wagh; Filmed and Edited by Sharad Badhe

