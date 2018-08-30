Media player
The woman searching for Kashmir's disappeared
Parveena Ahanger's teenage son is one among the thousands who have disappeared in the past 20 years amid an insurgency against Indian rule in Kashmir. She is now fighting for those missing.
Video by Aamir Peerzada
30 Aug 2018
