'When I have my period, I can't touch anyone else'
Some villages in the scenic district of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh segregate women when they have their periods. Women can be forced to sleep outside. But the local government is trying to put an end to this.

Video by Sumiran Preet Kaur and Deepak Jasrotia

  • 28 Aug 2018
