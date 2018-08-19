Children winched to safety in flooded Kerala
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kerala floods: Children winched to safety as rescue efforts step up

India's armed forces are airlifting people to safety in the flooded state of Kerala, where thousands are feared to be trapped.

The Indian Air Force released this dramatic footage of small children being rescued by helicopter.

  • 19 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Kerala floods: Eyewitness reporting