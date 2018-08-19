Media player
Kerala floods: Children winched to safety as rescue efforts step up
India's armed forces are airlifting people to safety in the flooded state of Kerala, where thousands are feared to be trapped.
The Indian Air Force released this dramatic footage of small children being rescued by helicopter.
19 Aug 2018
