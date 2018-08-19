Kerala floods: Eyewitness reporting

Media player
Kerala floods: Eyewitness accounts from BBC reporters
As the south of India braces for more rain, BBC correspondents are in different districts of Kerala to report on the devastating impact of floods.
Produced by Kinjal Pandya-Wagh.
Edited by Parvez Ahmad.
19 Aug 2018
