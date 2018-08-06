Media player
India floods: 'I'll have nothing if I leave my house'
Monsoon rains have claimed the lives of more than 500 people in large parts of India and flooded people's homes.
Biren Gogoi lives in the country's Assam state and, despite his house being flooded, he is refusing to leave.
Villagers there say they're forgotten by the local government during every monsoon season, which lasts from July until September, but Indian authorities say they're providing aid to everyone who needs it.
06 Aug 2018
