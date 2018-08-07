India's African football revolution

Media player
The African footballers changing the game in India
In Sevens Football, the game is faster and the field is smaller. African players who star in the format have found a massive fan following in the south Indian state of Kerala.
Video by Jaltson AC
07 Aug 2018
