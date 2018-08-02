'The government is tearing my family apart'
India has published a list which effectively strips about four million people in the north-eastern state of Assam of their citizenship.

BBC Hindi's Nitin Srivastava followed Jutika Das for three days. The young mother is worried that her husband and children could be taken away.

Filmed and edited by Debalin Roy

  • 02 Aug 2018
