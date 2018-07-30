Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Living in limbo: Assam's four million unwanted
India has published a list which effectively strips some four million people in the north-eastern state of Assam of their citizenship. While authorities have said the process will root out hordes of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, many fear the list will be used to target ethnic minorities in the state.
Video by Joe Miller, Shalu Yadav and Sanjay Ganguly
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-45002551/living-in-limbo-assam-s-four-million-unwantedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window