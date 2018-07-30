Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Indian man who drew Sachin Tendulkar with a typewriter
Indian typist Chandrakant Bhide was forced to give up his dream of becoming an artist for a more "lucrative" profession in banking.
But then his typewriter came to the rescue.
Video by Rahul Ransubhe, BBC Marathi; edited by Nikita Mandhani
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-44978997/the-indian-man-who-drew-sachin-tendulkar-with-a-typewriterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window