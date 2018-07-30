Drawing Sachin Tendulkar with a typewriter
The Indian man who drew Sachin Tendulkar with a typewriter

Indian typist Chandrakant Bhide was forced to give up his dream of becoming an artist for a more "lucrative" profession in banking.

But then his typewriter came to the rescue.

Video by Rahul Ransubhe, BBC Marathi; edited by Nikita Mandhani

