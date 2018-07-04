Media player
Why this man is travelling the world on his bamboo bike
Yakuza Solo is travelling the world on his bamboo bicycle to kick-start conversations with strangers about his home state Nagaland.
It's not a particularly well-known part of India but he's hoping his epic bamboo bike ride will change that.
Video by Sharad Badhe and Shalu Yadav.
04 Jul 2018
