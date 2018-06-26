The WhatsApp video driving people to murder

Media player
The India WhatsApp video driving people to murder
A video of a child apparently being kidnapped has gone viral in India, leading people to attack strangers.
Video by Dan Johnson, Varun Nayar and Shalu Yadav.
26 Jun 2018
