The barber who gives the world's 'best shave'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The India barber who gives the world's 'best shave'

His stall is just a table with a mirror propped on it under a spreading peepal tree, but according to the BBC's Justin Rowlatt, this barber does the best shave in the world.

Video by David Reid

  • 16 Jun 2018