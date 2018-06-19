'They morphed my face on to a porn clip'
Video

A tweet attributed to independent journalist Rana Ayyub went viral, causing her to become a victim of grievous online harassment.

She spoke to the BBC's Ayeshea Perera about what her life has been like.

Visuals by Nikita Deshpande.

  • 19 Jun 2018