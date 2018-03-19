On a mission to save whale sharks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indian man's fight to save whale sharks
Whale sharks are the world's largest fish, and are classified as endangered. In India, their survival has been put at risk by hunting or being caught in fishing nets.
BBC Gujarati meets one man who has rescued more than 500 whale sharks.
Video by Aamir Peerzada, Pavan Jaishwal and Archana Pushpendra
-
19 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window