Sleeping in the smog

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Nowhere to go': Delhi's homeless sleep in the smog
For Delhi's homeless, the toxic smog that is currently choking the city is a constant menace they can't get away from.
Filmed and edited by Vikas Pandey
-
15 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-41983056/nowhere-to-go-delhi-s-homeless-sleep-in-the-smogRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window