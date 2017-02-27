'My husband left when I was pregnant'

Video

Arranged marriages are common in India but what happens when husbands abandon their wives and leave the country?

Amanjot Kaur-Ramoowalia, the head of a charity which helps women in this situation, says there have been up to 25,000 cases across India.

The grooms come from all over the world, but a third are believed to be British.

Kamaljit Kaur married a man from Italy three years ago - but he left after complaining about the size of the dowry he received.

