'Thinking of Scarlett really hurts'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Thinking of Scarlett still really hurts'

It has been a long wait for Fiona MacKeown, who has been fighting for justice for her daughter.

Scarlett Keeling was found dead on a beach in the western Indian state of Goa in February 2008.

Ms MacKeown talks to the BBC about her daughter.

Produced by Pratiksha Ghildial, edited by Sanjay Ganguly

  • 23 Sep 2016