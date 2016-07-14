Media player
Is this the world's best cup of tea?
The British may have introduced tea to India 150 years ago, but the country has really made the drink its own.
Cardamom, spices and ginger all go into the pot, to make the famous "masala chai". Is this the best cup of tea in the world?
Filmed and edited by Sanjay Ganguly
14 Jul 2016
