When a student in Delhi dared BBC Pop Up to visit a "cursed" temple after dark, the team wanted to find out more.

Local officials in the western state of Rajasthan say tourists are put off visiting the 12th Century Kiradu temple complex because of a local legend.

Christian Parkinson and Vikas Pandey accepted the challenge and arrived just before sunset.

Follow what BBC Pop Up is up to in India and find out how to get involved at bbc.com/popup.