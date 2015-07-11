Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India exam topper Ira Singhal: I don't feel 'different'
Ira Singhal, 31, recently topped India's prestigious and tough civil services examination - one that many fail to even pass even after many attempts.
Although that would be reason enough to make headlines in India, that is not the only reason Ms Singhal is being hailed as an inspiration in local media.
She is also disabled as she suffers from scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine.
But she says, she has never felt "different" or been treated differently because of her physical appearance.
-
11 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-33463506/india-exam-topper-ira-singhal-i-don-t-feel-differentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window