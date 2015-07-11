Video

Ira Singhal, 31, recently topped India's prestigious and tough civil services examination - one that many fail to even pass even after many attempts.

Although that would be reason enough to make headlines in India, that is not the only reason Ms Singhal is being hailed as an inspiration in local media.

She is also disabled as she suffers from scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine.

But she says, she has never felt "different" or been treated differently because of her physical appearance.