Mass yoga session in Delhi
International Yoga Day: Thousands attend India session

Thousands of people have taken part in a mass yoga programme in the Indian capital, Delhi, to mark the first International Yoga Day.

Colourful mats were laid out on Rajpath - King's Avenue - where the main event was held.

The day, which is being billed as one to promote "harmony and peace", is being celebrated around the world.

Justin Rowlatt reports.

  • 21 Jun 2015
