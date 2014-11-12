BBC reporter Yogita Limaye inside hospital where botched sterilisation operations were carried out in India's Chhattisgarh state
Indian 'hospital' where sterilisation surgery carried out

Thirteen women have died after undergoing sterilisation surgery at a health camp organised by the government in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Many of the 83 women who had the operations required hospital treatment and at least 20 are in a critical condition.

The BBC's Yogita Limaye visited the basic clinic where the procedures were carried out.

