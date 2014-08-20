In this photograph taken on September 3, 2003, Indian yoga exponent B.K.S. Iyenger (R) demonstrates a stretching exercise to Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (L) during a six day-long cricketers training camp in Bangalore
Yoga guru BKS Iyengar 'a true inspiration'

Tributes have been paid to Indian yoga guru BKS Iyengar, who has died at the age of 95.

Mr Iyengar's brand of yoga used around 50 props, including ropes and mats, to align and stretch the body. He died early on Wednesday following kidney problems.

Varuna Shunglu, a yoga teacher in Calcutta, told the BBC that he had made yoga accessible to everyone.

