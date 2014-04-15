Indian Transgender residents pose for a photograph
India court recognises transgender people as third gender

India's Supreme Court has recognised transgender people as a third gender, in a landmark ruling.

"It is the right of every human being to choose their gender," it said in granting rights to those who identify themselves as neither male nor female.

According to one estimate, India has about two million transgender people.

Yogita Limaye reports.

