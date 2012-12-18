Women protesting
Delhi bus gang rape: protests and vigils across India

The brutal gang rape of a young female student in Delhi on Sunday has sparked outrage across India.

The 23-year-old and a male friend were then beaten, stripped and thrown out of the bus they were on.

The woman is in a critical condition in hospital.

Sanjoy Majumder reports from Delhi.

