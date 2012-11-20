Crowded bridge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fatal stampede at Indian Chhath festival in Bihar

At least 14 people have been killed and many injured in a crush at a religious ceremony in Bihar, northern India.

Police say the accident happened following the collapse of a makeshift bamboo bridge on the banks of the river Ganges, where Hindu devotees were offering prayers to the setting sun as part of the annual Chhath ritual.

In the ensuing panic, the victims were crushed to death.

John McManus reports.

  • 20 Nov 2012