Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fatal stampede at Indian Chhath festival in Bihar
At least 14 people have been killed and many injured in a crush at a religious ceremony in Bihar, northern India.
Police say the accident happened following the collapse of a makeshift bamboo bridge on the banks of the river Ganges, where Hindu devotees were offering prayers to the setting sun as part of the annual Chhath ritual.
In the ensuing panic, the victims were crushed to death.
John McManus reports.
-
20 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-20404547/fatal-stampede-at-indian-chhath-festival-in-biharRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window