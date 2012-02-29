Media player
Indian state elections dogged by corruption concerns
Voters in five Indian states are going to the polls in regional assembly elections, with concerns about tackling corruption high on the agenda for many.
In Uttar Pradesh, the biggest state holding elections, more than 200 of the candidates are facing serious criminal charges.
Divya Arya reports from Uttar Pradesh.
29 Feb 2012
