Smoke pouring from doors and windows of hospital building
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dozens die in India hospital fire

Dozens of people have been killed after a fire broke out in a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta (Kolkata).

Most of those who died were patients trapped after flames spread from the basement of the multi-storey AMRI hospital in the southern part of the city.

Fire services fought the blaze for five hours before bringing it under control.

  • 09 Dec 2011