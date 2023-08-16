Police in China have shared footage of a child playing on a window ledge - in an effort to urge parents to carefully watch children playing on high rise buildings.

A neighbour in Zhengzhou, Henan, captured the video of the child, who was reportedly playing hide and seek, and shouted to them to go back inside.

"Be a good neighbour and remind parents to take good care of their children," police wrote on Chinese social media where the video was shared.