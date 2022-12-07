China fire was government's fault - victim's daughter

A woman whose mother and four siblings died in a fire in the Chinese city of Urumqi has blamed the government for their deaths.

China operates a strict zero-Covid policy, resulting in many lengthy lockdowns. Protesters say restrictions hampered people's escape from the burning building on 24 November - though the government denies this.

BBC Newsnight's Danny Vincent spoke to Serafet, a Uyghur living in exile in Turkey, who said she found out she had lost family members through social media.

She added there had been no official confirmation of their deaths.

