The brothers running the Great Wall of China

Two young men with a British father and Chinese mother are in the middle of a massive journey that few have ever completed.

They’re running the entire length of the Great Wall of China - effectively finishing a marathon every day for six months through deserts, over mountains and amidst dangerous crumbling ruins.

Most people wouldn’t know how to even plan such an undertaking, but they grew up with a special coach - their father, who made the same journey almost 35 years ago.

China Correspondent Stephen McDonell joined them on a stretch of the Great Wall.