A fire at a factory in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province has killed 38 people, state media People’s Daily reported on Tuesday.

The fire started at 16:22 local time (08:22 GMT) on Monday at Kaixinda Trading in the city’s “high-tech” district, and was completely extinguished around 11pm, according to local government’s release.

The notice also said police had detained a suspect.

Two other people have been hospitalised for minor injuries.