Inside Shanghai Disney’s Covid lockdown

Video posted on social media shows crowds of people trapped inside Shanghai Disney after a Covid-imposed lockdown of the park.

Visitors in the theme park will not be allowed to leave until they can show a negative Covid-19 test.

The park closed its gates to comply with China's strict zero-Covid policy. Here's a glimpse inside Shanghai Disney under lockdown.

