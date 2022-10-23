China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists.

It's considered sensitive to talk about China's party leaders in public, but not impossible to find people who are still willing to do so.

The BBC took to the streets of Beijing to find out what people had to say about the new leadership line-up.

