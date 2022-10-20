A protester from Hong Kong has told the BBC that he felt he would die inside the Chinese consulate during a pro-democracy demonstration that saw violent scenes on Sunday.

Video footage from the scene shows a protester being dragged into the grounds of the building and being beaten by several men.

A spokesperson for the consulate said the protesters had "hung an insulting portrait of the Chinese president at the main entrance".

"This would be intolerable and unacceptable for any diplomatic and consular missions of any country. Therefore, we condemn this deplorable act with strong indignation and firm opposition," the spokesperson added.

Greater Manchester Police say that a “complex and sensitive” investigation is continuing.

BBC correspondent Caroline Hawley has been speaking with Bob Chan about his experience.